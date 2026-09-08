What's your investor personality? Dravid, Tendulkar or Kohli? Check how you should invest money as per the 'type'

Investing is like batting in cricket. Your next shot depends on more than the available delivery. Your skills, the match situation and the overs remaining all matter.
With money, consider your ability to absorb losses, your comfort with market falls, and your goal deadlines. A fearless attitude alone cannot protect your savings when markets turn difficult.
These five batting comparisons describe investing styles, rather than the cricketers’ personal investment choices.
But make sure you pick your style honestly. Sameet Chaudhary QPFP®️, co-founder of SamSang Financial, says, “There's no 'best' investor type, only the type that's right for you.”
Choose investments that match both your temperament and your ability to bear losses. Your goal is to complete your financial innings, rather than hit every ball for a six.
You value protecting your money more than chasing spectacular returns. Market falls make you uncomfortable, and you want savings available when needed. Your approach resembles building a defence before thinking about the scoreboard.
Chaudhary suggests mainly debt and fixed-income options for this personality. His suggestions include bank deposits, RBI Floating Rate Bonds and selected debt mutual funds. A small gold allocation can provide balance.
Think of these choices as different defensive shots, each serving a particular situation. Money needed soon requires accessibility, alongside attention to safety.
Your money rule: protect the wicket and understand each product before taking guard.
You want growth, but losing sleep over your investments feels like paying too much. You are willing to take small risks once you have established a solid defence.
Sameet Chaudhary suggests keeping 40-60% in safer, accessible options for immediate needs. These could include fixed deposits and short-duration debt funds.
The balance can include Equity Savings, Balanced Advantage or Multi-Asset Funds, alongside gold. These fund categories offer different investment mixes, so understand their contents before choosing.
Your money rule: secure your position, then look for comfortable scoring opportunities.
You accept that growing wealth requires some exposure to shares. Temporary market falls worry you less when your financial goal remains several years away.
Your batting approach combines defensive shots, steady singles and selected boundaries.
Chaudhary suggests combining debt investments, hybrid funds, gold and diversified equity funds. Diversified funds spread investments across companies instead of depending on one winning stock.
His suggested equity categories include Index, Flexi Cap and Multi Cap Funds. Investments can be built gradually through regular contributions or planned transfers between funds. Choose allocations that total 100% while keeping emergency needs covered.
Your money rule: build the innings patiently instead of chasing every delivery.
You are comfortable taking bigger opportunities, provided you understand the risks involved. You want growth but recognise that even attacking batters need defensive options.
Rajeshwar Reddy Kasarla QPFP®️, director of Ventura Suceder, suggests diversified equity mutual funds for long-term growth. He also recommends maintaining stability through deposits, post office schemes or bonds. This means your attacking investments should have support when the pitch becomes difficult.
Your money rule: play your shots, but keep protection against an unexpected collapse.
You can tolerate sharp market swings and want stronger growth opportunities. However, confidence must come with knowledge, financial strength and enough time.
Kasarla says this investor may consider researching direct shares or higher-risk equity categories. Such choices require the capacity to absorb losses without disturbing essential financial needs.
His experience across over 1,300 families reveals an important warning. Many investors feel aggressive until markets fall sharply. Even power-hitters need protection. Keep an emergency fund, adequate insurance and diversification.
Your money rule: attack only when your finances can withstand a difficult spell.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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