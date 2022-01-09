What’s your personal-finance resolution for 2022? Here’s what readers hope for

My goals are to keep the value of our portfolio rising faster than the annual rate of inflation and to generate enough dividend and premium income from selling covered calls and cash-secured puts (which are options-trading strategies) to cover our living expenses. To accomplish this, I have been increasing our exposure to stock risks by selling more puts, which are bullish trades, and by buying more dividend stocks and ETFs. Until recently, our stock investments accounted for about 30% of our liquid assets. With the increase in sales of cash-secured puts, our cash available for trading is down to about 40% of liquid assets. Being in cash means that we are being taxed by inflation, but it hedges against a sharp drop in equity prices. I think a 6% inflation tax is cheap compared with a possible 20% to 50% drop in equity prices. In other words, we’re using some of our cash to self-insure our risks. We don’t want to suffer major losses and live with them for a long time because we’re in our mid-70s and early 80s and have shorter investment horizons than younger investors.