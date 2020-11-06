WhatsApp Pay: Five things to know

Use with other payments apps: You can use WhatsAapp payments to send money to anyone who has UPI enabled, even if it is through another app such as BHIM, Google Pay or Phone Pay. WhatsApp gives you the option of ‘enter UPI ID’ if the recipient is not registered for Whatsapp payments. You can then enter their BHIM, Google Pay, Phone Pay or other UPI ID to transact. Alternatively, they can complete the registration process on whatsapp to begin transacting. This will involve the same process of phone number and bank account verification. Once both parties have completed the process, you can send and receive payments simply by clicking on the contact and then navigating to payments through the attachments icon.