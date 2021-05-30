When a relative abroad repays loan, forex gains are not taxable

Let’s look at another example. Suppose you give a $100,000 personal loan to a relative staying abroad without charging any interest. Say, the exchange rate was ₹70 for a dollar. The lender will need to transfer ₹70 lakh from India. The borrower repays the money after some years. At the time of repayment, the rupee weakens against the dollar. Say, it’s ₹76 for a dollar. When the borrower transfers $100,000, the lender will receive ₹76 lakh. Due to the exchange rate difference, the lender makes ₹6 lakh extra. There is no provision under the I-T Act for such gains.