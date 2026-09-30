When both account holder and nominee pass away: An 83-year-old farmer’s legal victory

Appointing a nominee for a bank account typically ensures a smooth transfer of funds to legal heirs if the account holder passes away. However, complications arise when both the account holder and the designated nominee die. In these rare instances, surviving relatives must navigate a rigorous verification process using legal heir certificates and official documentation to claim the funds. A recent legal dispute in Ernakulam, Kerala, highlights the severe bureaucratic hurdles that everyday citizens often face during such stressful circumstances.
An elderly woman from Rayamangalam held a savings account containing ₹62,541 at the Bank of India’s Kuruppampady branch, with her son registered as the sole nominee. Following the tragic loss of both his wife and son, her 83-year-old husband—a farmer with limited English proficiency—became the sole surviving family member. When he approached the branch to withdraw his savings, bank officials requested proof of relationship and death certificates. On August 5, 2023, he provided the mandatory legal heir certificate, but the branch manager paused the payout to request a legal opinion. Faced with inaction, the husband issued a registered letter on August 18, 2023. The bank demanded additional paperwork, which he promptly submitted, resulting in the eventual release of the funds on September 4, 2023.
Consumer Commission Mandates Customer-Centric Banking
Unwilling to ignore the prolonged frustration, financial stress, and multiple unnecessary trips forced upon him, the husband filed a formal complaint with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Upon reviewing the case, the commission strongly criticised the bank's overly rigid posture. Citing the Reserve Bank of India’s 2005 charter, the panel emphasised that financial institutions must communicate effectively in English, Hindi, or the local regional language. It noted that elderly customers who do not understand English deserve clear explanations of procedural requirements in their primary language to prevent unnecessary distress.
On August 31, 2026, the Ernakulam Consumer Commission ruled in favour of the husband, awarding him ₹10,000 in compensation alongside ₹5,000 for legal costs. The commission determined that the bank demonstrated a clear deficiency in service by failing to process the claim with reasonable speed, transparency, and care. While the nominee's death made the rightful entitlement legitimate, the bank could not substantiate its claim that the initial delay stemmed from an unsigned application. Officials failed to produce the document, filing record, or any written notice alerting the customer to the deficiency. Ultimately, the bank’s hyper-technical approach directly violated RBI guidelines intended to ensure hassle-free claim settlements for deceased depositors.
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