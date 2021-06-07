When can a subscriber withdraw from NPS?

Making apremature exit

If an NPS subscriber wants to make a premature exit, i.e., before the age of 60, then he/she needs to utilize at least 80% of the accumulated pension corpus to purchase an annuity that can provide a regular monthly pension income. The remaining 20% of the funds can be withdrawn as a lump sum. However, in such a case, you can only exit from the NPS after the completion of 10 years. Besides, a subscriber can withdraw the 100% lump sum amount if the total accumulated pension corpus is less than or equal to ₹1 lakh.