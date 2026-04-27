When do NRIs have to pay income tax in India? Check eligibility, rules, I-T return forms & more

Income-Tax regulations in India outline special provisions for certain types of income earned by non-resident Indians (NRIs). As per the law, NRIs have to pay tax on income earned or received in India — including capital gains, rent, salary or NRO (NRI banking account) interest.
Under the old tax regime, tax is applicable for income of ₹2.5 lakh and above; while under the new tax regime, this limit is ₹4 lakh. Income tax returns (ITR) is to be filed by 31st July 2026.
Not all income earned by NRIs is taxable in India, only the sources that are based in India or fall under purview of Indian tax laws, according to Clear Tax. This includes:
Notably, while interest earned from a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account is subject to tax, interest from Non-Resident External (NRE) or Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) accounts are not taxable.
|ITR Form
|Income type and legal status
|ITR-2
|Salary, property, capital gains, foreign assets
|ITR-3
|Business/professional income
|ITR-5
|For NRI firms
|ITR-6
|For NRI companies
|Source: Clear Tax
As per the laws, NRI status is determined by guidelines as follows:
For salary to be considered as earned in India, the NRI must render services in the country for pay. Notably, even if the services are rendered abroad, if the pay originates from India, it is considered as taxable.
If you are employed by the government, but your services are rendered outside the country, income is taxable with few exceptions (i.e. ambassadors, diplomats).
NRIs are allowed to claim same property related deductions as Indian residents for property in the country. Tax is applied according to tax slab, with TDS deducted under Section 194-IB beyond the income limit. For remittances from tenants, submission of forms 15CA and 15CB (as required) is mandated.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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