When do you have to pay late fee for filing of ITR for the FY 2018-19?

In case your total income does not exceed five lakh, the late fee for delayed filing of the ITR is restricted to Rs. 1,000/-. It seems your total income is more than 5 lakh so you will have to pay the late fee of ₹10,000 while filing the ITR. What the government has done is that it has extended the last date of filing of the ITR and not the due date for filing of the ITR for assessment year 2019-2020.