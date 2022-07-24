When do you transfer PF funds to new a/c?3 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 09:48 PM IST
- It is to be noted that the online UAN portal reflects service period under the respective employers separately
I worked in an organization for three years but was transferred to a new unit after the company split and I worked here for four years and six months. While the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account shows no break for this entire period, the UAN site shows the service record of two organizations separately. I am facing an issue now while filing a claim online since the tenure is shown as less than five years and so there is tax deduction at source (TDS). How can I resolve this?