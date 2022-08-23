When does an ancestral property become self-acquired property for an individual?

Mulla in his commentary on Hindu Law (22nd Edition) has stated that “All property inherited by a male Hindu from his father, father’s father or father’s father’s father, is ancestral property". The essential feature of ancestral property according to Mitakshara law is that the sons, grandsons and great grandsons of the person who inherits it, acquire an interest, and the rights attached to such property at the moment of their birth". Further, the daughter was entitled to limited share in the coparcenary interest of her father not having share as a coparcener in her rights. They were unable to inherit the ancestral property like sons/male counterparts. The Mitakshara coparcenary law not only contributed to discrimination on the ground of gender but was oppressive, and negated the fundamental right of equality guaranteed by the Constitution of India.