When does an employee become eligible for gratuity?

Under section 80C of the I-T Act, a maximum benefit of ₹1,50,000 can be claimed. The section provides for deduction of premium paid on life insurance provided that the premium paid does not exceed 10% of the sum assured. In addition, you can also claim a medical insurance premium under section 80D for self (spouse and children) for ₹25,000 and for parents ₹25,000. If your age or parent’s age is above 60 years, then the deduction available is ₹50,000 each. Please note that you will not be eligible for deductions if you opt to pay tax under the new tax regime.

