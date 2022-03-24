When does Motilal MF invest in Vanguard?

iStock

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST

Buying 500 stocks requires a huge corpus. If we have inflows of only ₹20-30 lakh a day, deploying that becomes inefficient. In such cases, we deploy that amount in Vanguard ETF and once that becomes big, we switch it over to stocks, said Pratik Oswal of Motilal Oswal AMC