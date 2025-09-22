When does raising a personal loan from fintechs make financial sense? Scenarios explained

Personal loans: It is not unusual to suddenly require funds. You could have a wedding at home, an emergency, or need money for a home renovation. When applying for a loan, it is considered better to approach a bank or a large and reputable non-banking financial company (NBFC).

However, with the availability of a number of fintech apps, your choice of lender is likely to be influenced. If you want instant money in your account, you may want to opt for a fintech app instead of the long process of applying via a bank.

These are some of the situations wherein it is preferable to choose a fintech over a bank.

Opting for fintechs over banks I. Instant money: Typically, you could opt for a fintech when you need an instant loan instead of waiting for a few days. For instance, there are a few fintech apps which allow borrowers to get money in their accounts within a short period.

II. Ease and convenience: Another advantage is that one can take out a loan quite conveniently since many of these platforms provide a loan with minimal documentation.

However, the borrower is supposed to use eKYC, which is a digital, paperless method of verifying a person's identity and address, using electronic means instead of physical documents. Besides, one may have to show proof of income.

III. Reputable fintech linked to a popular institution: Additionally, one could take a loan through a fintech that is reputable and linked to a large NBFC or a bank, making it more credible.

IV. Low amount: Generally, fintech lending apps provide loans when you need a smaller amount, say ₹25,000 or ₹50,000. Banks, on the other hand, provide loans for a higher amount.

V. Moderate or low credit score: Banks generally insist on a higher credit score. When your credit score is moderate or low, you can approach a fintech app since the chances of loan approval would be higher.

