When does your MF, bank account or EPF nominee become outdated? Here's why you should periodically review it

When you invest in a mutual fund, buy an insurance policy, open a bank account, or even get an EPF membership after joining the workforce, picking a nominee is one of the first things you are asked to do. It allows these institutions to know whom to contact if the account holder dies.
Naming a nominee may seem like a one-time formality, but life is bound to change over the years after you make that choice. That is why it is important to periodically review your nominee details to ensure they reflect your current wishes and help reduce complications for your family while making claims.
Certain major life events can change who you want to nominate for your financial assets or even make it invalid. Here are some cases after which you may want to revisit your previous choice and make changes accordingly:
Many people assume that having a will in place means they no longer need to review or update their nomination across different investments. However, the two serve different purposes.
A will mentions how you want your assets to be distributed after your death, while a valid nomination helps the financial institution to determine and process the claim. Like we discussed before, a nominee only acts like a custodian of the assets until the rightful legal heirs receive them.
The final ownership of money in a bank account, mutual fund, or other assets is generally determined by a valid will, succession laws, and the rights of legal heirs, not merely by the nominee mentioned in the account.
If the deceased person has left a legally valid will, the assets are distributed according to that will. In the absence of a will, the applicable inheritance or succession laws decide who has the rightful claim over the money and property.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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