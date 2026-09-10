When good debt becomes bad debt: Warning signs, costly debt errors and practical ways to regain control of your finances

Often attributed to Will Rogers, this is probably the most famous quote on debt: “Too many people spend money they haven't earned, to buy things they don't want, to impress people they don't like.”
A loan can help you study, buy a home or grow a business. However, a useful purpose does not automatically make borrowing safe. Interest costs, repayment capacity and changing circumstances decide whether debt helps or hurts.
Good debt supports lasting value or improves your earning potential. Education loans may fund skills that improve job prospects. Home loans help buy property while business loans can support expansion.
However, higher salaries, rising property prices and business profits are never guaranteed. Borrowing works better when costs are reasonable, and repayments fit your budget. You should still afford household needs and maintain some emergency savings.
A medical loan may meet an urgent need without creating financial returns. Its necessity does not eliminate the need to carefully check affordability.
Bad debt usually brings high costs without enough lasting benefit. Examples include expensive borrowing for luxury holidays, unnecessary gadgets or unaffordable cars. Repeatedly borrowing for everyday expenses can also signal financial trouble.
Credit cards become costly when unpaid balances attract interest month after month. The RBI warns that minimum payments can stretch repayment and increase interest costs. Taking costlier loans to clear existing dues can deepen the problem.
Even a sensible loan can become difficult after a job loss or a reduction in income. An education loan becomes stressful when expected employment does not arrive. A business loan creates pressure when sales fail to cover repayments.
Rising interest rates can increase monthly instalments or extend repayment periods. Borrowing too much for a home can leave little for other responsibilities. For example, a manageable instalment becomes difficult when school fees and medical expenses rise.
Warning signs include missed payments, exhausted savings, and repeated borrowing to pay instalments. The original purpose matters less once repayments threaten essential needs.
List every loan, outstanding balance, interest rate and monthly payment. Prepare a realistic budget and pause avoidable purchases. Maintain required payments while directing extra money towards expensive debt.
Contact your lender before missing payments and discuss available repayment changes. Longer repayment periods may reduce instalments but increase total interest. Carefully compare any refinancing offer, including fees and the final repayment amount.
Use available surplus cautiously, keeping money aside for essential emergencies. Review loans regularly, especially after income changes. Seek reliable financial guidance if repayments remain unaffordable.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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