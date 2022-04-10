When is fund withdrawn from EPF taxable?

You are not eligible to claim any set-off of LTCL in FY21-22 as there was no transfer of the capital asset during FY21-22. The same may be allowed as an LTCL (since the shares are held for more than 24 months) in the year in which the shares are cancelled/ surrendered. Such loss shall be required to be computed as per provisions of section 112 of the Act and reported in the return of income under the capital gains schedule.