When it comes to investments, the VIP section isn’t always better

A major distinction between the two is that nontraded versions offer a kind of protection-from-yourself mechanism that might seem like it is better suited for less-sophisticated investors: You can’t buy or sell on a whim. Shares of traded BDCs and REITs change hands like stocks and can be bought in any brokerage account. Nontraded ones are bought into and redeemed at appointed times, such as monthly or quarterly. The prices are set by how a vehicle periodically values the underlying assets and liabilities, known as net asset value or NAV, rather than by the trading market. The upshot is that non-listed vehicles can’t trade away from their underlying net asset values as public ones frequently do.

