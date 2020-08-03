When it’s okay to question your adviser

But with medium-term returns in the present scenario depressing, investors may feel discontented. The average category returns from most large-cap equity funds are flat in the past one and three years, and in the red for most mid- and small-cap funds. What could be adding to this discontent is comparing the returns from recent direct stock investments with the returns from long-term portfolios. According to planners, many investors dabbled in direct stock investment during the lockdown and may be sitting on handsome profits made between 1 April and 29 July, as the Sensex is up 29% in this period.