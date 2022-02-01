When mutual fund managers' calls go wrong

Mutual funds are expected to do due diligence before buying a position. In the case of Paytm, it was seen that some mutual funds schemes were allotted shares during the IPO. After the listing failed to enthuse and stock price declined, some positions were sold off as soon as the lock-in period of one month was over (as clear from November and December portfolio sheets). Key question to ponder over here is what really changed in the business prospects in one month? I would not take the extreme option of redeeming mutual funds units from such schemes but definitely would look out for similar action in the coming time as many of these new-age businesses will get listed over the course of next 18-24 months. I would like to know from the fund managers, what is the strategy while investing in a new-age business, and what will be the allocation strategy to these businesses (minimum/maximum allocation) and what’s the plan of scaling them up as more information becomes clear (profitability, free cash flow generation). Also, what will be the exit strategy and time frame to exit these holdings?