When Parag Parikh's wife stepped up to help him become a broker5 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:08 AM IST
- Neil Parikh, CEO of PPFAS, says his mother offered to sell her jewellery when his father needed a BSE card
Neil Parikh, chief executive officer of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS), learnt the art of saying ‘no’ from his parents. As a child, when he asked them for something, they often would question if he really needed it. As parents, that's what Neil and his wife are consciously doing now with their five-year-old daughter too.
