When pay cheques stop: Why every salaried professional needs these 3 financial pillars

While a consistent monthly paycheck manages routine bills and lifestyle choices, true financial security hinges on handling sudden income disruptions or major emergencies.
In a LinkedIn post, certified financial planner Vijay Maheshwari highlights three non-negotiable foundations for working professionals: an emergency buffer, comprehensive medical cover, and systematic mutual fund investments. Each serves a distinct purpose—offering quick liquidity, safeguarding savings against medical bills, and building long-term wealth.
The starting point of any solid financial plan is a dedicated emergency reserve. Maheshwari advises maintaining an emergency corpus equal to six months of earnings in liquid funds or fixed deposits. For an individual earning ₹50,000 monthly, this translates to a ₹3 lakh target.
The primary goal here is immediate accessibility rather than high yields, preventing the need for high-cost borrowing or liquidating investments during job loss or urgent crises. Beginners can build this gradually by diverting a portion of their paycheck each month. Notably, this fund is a cash security rather than a true investment. Furthermore, individuals can base this target on essential monthly outgoings rather than total income; someone making ₹1 lakh but spending ₹60,000 on necessities might calculate their buffer around their actual expenses.
Health insurance forms the second defensive layer. Recommended coverage ranges between ₹10 lakh and ₹25 lakh, ideally featuring no room-rent caps, restoration benefits, and a claim settlement ratio of 90% or higher. Without adequate coverage, a single major hospitalization can ruin years of disciplined savings.
Relying solely on corporate health plans is a common mistake. Corporate coverage typically ends or fluctuates when changing jobs, retiring, or taking a career break. Professionals should scrutinize specifics like room-rent caps, waiting periods, exclusions, co-payments, and dependant coverage. The main objective is to keep health crises from creating debt or destroying long-term investments.
After securing immediate protection, the focus shifts to regular investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds. Maheshwari suggests allocating 10% to 20% of monthly income to SIPs—amounting to ₹5,000– ₹10,000 for a ₹50,000 monthly salary.
Spreading investments across three to four funds and stepping up contributions alongside pay raises leverages compound growth over time. The strength of an SIP lies in disciplined, automated investing that bypasses market timing. For younger workers, starting early provides a lengthy time horizon for compound returns to accumulate.
Take an employee earning ₹50,000 monthly with core expenses of ₹30,000. Rather than aiming blindly for a ₹3 lakh reserve based on gross pay, they can target ₹90,000 to ₹1.8 lakh to cover three to six months of basic needs. Sole earners, individuals with dependants, or those with home loans may require a larger reserve.
Once the emergency fund and health insurance are established, starting a ₹5,000 monthly SIP—scaled up as salary grows—creates a balanced strategy tailored to individual risk tolerance and personal goals.
With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing. <br> Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication. <br> Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes). <br> Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector. <br> His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu. <br> Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.
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