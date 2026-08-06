When porting a health policy puts your claim at risk

Nothing stings quite like having a health insurance claim rejected for no apparent fault of yours. Yet, this is a risk policyholders may unknowingly face when they port their health insurance policies.
Portability was introduced by the insurance regulator to ensure that customers were not trapped in policies that did not serve them well. The idea was simple: give policyholders the freedom to walk away from a bad insurer and, in the process, encourage better service, better products, competitive pricing and greater choice.