When PPF account holders can close accounts before maturity

Highlighting upon the PPF interest rate applicable in the case of pre-mature PPf account closure; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "In case of pre-mature PPF account closure, one will get 1 per cent lesser PPF interest rate on one's money and pre-mature PPF account closure is allowed only when the PPF account has completed five complete financial years. Means, if a PPF account has been opened on 1st June 2020, then pre-mature closure is allowed only from 1st April 2026 after completion of five full financial year of FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26." However, in the case of death of the PPF account holder, the nominee is allowed for 100 per cent PPF withdrawal even when the account is less than five year old.