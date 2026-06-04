When reinvestment fails: A look at the tax implications of unused Capital Gains Account Scheme funds

What happens if a taxpayer who sold inherited land and parked the proceeds in a Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) fails to find a suitable property within the prescribed time limit? Under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act 1961, individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) can claim exemptions on long-term capital gains (LTCG) arising from selling non-residential assets—like land, gold, or shares—provided they reinvest the net sale consideration into a new residential house within a specific window.
For a ready-to-move-in house, the purchase must occur within two years after (or one year before) the sale date. For under-construction or self-constructed homes, the law grants an extended three-year period for completion. To secure the exemption before the tax filing deadline, any unutilised proceeds must be deposited into a bank account under the CGAS, to be drawn exclusively for the property. However, if these funds remain unspent after three years from the asset's sale date, the previously claimed exemption is reversed. The unutilised amount is then taxed as LTCG in the financial year the three-year deadline expires. For instance, if this three-year window closed in May 2026, the clawed-back capital gains will be taxed in the 2026-2027 assessment cycle.
Section 54F is a tax-saving provision designed to encourage residential housing investments by exempting LTCG on non-residential assets, capped at a maximum investment threshold of ₹10 crore.
To successfully claim and maintain the Section 54F exemption, taxpayers must strictly adhere to the following statutory conditions:
Reinvestment Targets: Must reinvest the net sales proceeds of the old asset into a new residential house.
Timeline for Purchase: Within 1 year prior to the sale date, or up to 2 years after the sale date.
Timeline for Construction: Completion must occur within 3 years from the original asset's sale date.
Existing Asset Cap: The taxpayer cannot own more than one residential house on the date of the asset sale.
Future Property Restrictions: The taxpayer must not buy another house within 2 years, or construct another within 3 years, of the initial sale.
Critical Warning: If any of the above conditions are breached—or if the CGAS funds remain unutilised past the three-year mark—the entire exempted amount is revoked and heavily taxed in the year the violation occurs.
Net Sale Consideration refers to the amount received from the sale of a capital asset after deducting expenses incurred wholly and exclusively in connection with the transfer. Such expenses may include brokerage or commission, legal charges, registration expenses, advertising costs, and other transfer-related expenditures.
Section 54F provides an exemption on long-term capital gains arising from the sale of a capital asset other than a residential house, provided the net sale consideration is invested in a residential property within the prescribed time limit.
Where the entire net sale consideration is not invested, the exemption is allowed proportionately based on the amount invested.
54F Exemption = Long-Term Capital Gain × (Amount Invested in Residential Property ÷ Net Sale Consideration)
This means the exemption is calculated in proportion to the amount of net sale consideration invested in the new residential house.
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