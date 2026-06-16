When should you exit a mutual fund? Watch these 5 warning signs

Investors are often advised to ignore short-term volatility and stay invested for the long term. While that is generally sound advice, it should not be mistaken for a reason to hold on to a struggling mutual fund indefinitely.

The goal is not to chase the best-performing fund every year, but to ensure that a scheme continues to deliver on the promise for which it was originally selected. When that starts to change, investors may need to take a closer look.

Let’s discuss 5 signs that can help evaluate if a fund is underperforming.

1. The fund has consistently lagged its benchmark for several years A single year of underperformance is rarely enough reason to exit a mutual fund. Even two years may not tell the full story, particularly if market leadership is concentrated in a few stocks or sectors. The concern arises when a fund repeatedly fails to beat the benchmark over longer periods despite charging active management fees.

Consider a large-cap fund. Most large-cap funds benchmark themselves against indices such as the Nifty 100 TRI or BSE 100 TRI. If the benchmark has delivered 14-15% annualised returns over the past five years while the fund has generated only 11-12%, the gap becomes meaningful.

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This is particularly relevant in categories such as large-cap funds, where passive alternatives are increasingly available at a fraction of the cost. If an active fund is unable to outperform the benchmark for three or more consecutive years, investors may want to reassess its role in their portfolio.

2. Underperformance is visible across different market cycles Looking at a single return number can be misleading.

A fund may appear competitive over a five-year period simply because of one exceptionally strong year. However, a closer examination may reveal that it lagged peers during most other periods.

Hence, it is often advised to look at how a scheme performs during both bull and bear phases. A fund that underperforms when markets rise but still falls sharply during corrections is offering the worst of both worlds. Consistency across different market environments is often a better indicator of fund quality than a single return number.

3. The portfolio no longer resembles the fund you originally bought One of the clearest reasons to review a mutual fund is when its portfolio begins drifting away from its stated mandate. This phenomenon, known as style drift, can fundamentally alter the role a fund plays in a portfolio.

Consider an investor who chose a large-cap fund because of its relatively stable risk profile. Over time, the fund manager may increase exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks to improve returns. While this may boost performance temporarily, it also raises risk levels.

Similarly, a value fund may gradually shift toward growth stocks, or a diversified fund may become heavily concentrated in a handful of sectors. The danger is that investors often notice these changes only after performance deteriorates.

A practical way to identify style drift is to compare the fund's current holdings with its portfolio from two or three years ago. If sector allocations, market-cap exposure or investment style have changed materially, investors should evaluate whether the scheme still aligns with their objectives.

4. Frequent management changes are altering the fund's investment approach Fund manager changes are common in the mutual fund industry and do not automatically signal trouble. However, investors should pay attention when management changes are followed by noticeable shifts in portfolio construction or investment philosophy.

For example, a fund that historically followed a quality-focused approach may begin increasing exposure to cyclical stocks. A diversified portfolio may become more concentrated. Portfolio turnover may rise sharply as new managers reshape the scheme.

While such changes are not necessarily negative, they can alter the characteristics that originally attracted investors to the fund. Repeated management changes can also make it difficult to evaluate the scheme's long-term track record. A fund's historical returns may reflect decisions made by a completely different investment team.

5. The fund is taking more risk, but investors are not being rewarded for it Returns alone do not tell the full story. Two funds may have delivered similar returns over five years, but one may have taken significantly more risk to get there.

For example, a mid-cap fund may have generated a 14% annualised return, similar to its peers. However, if it suffered deeper losses during market corrections, exhibited higher volatility, or relied heavily on a handful of stocks to drive performance, investors endured a much bumpier ride without receiving superior returns in exchange.

This often shows up in metrics such as the Sharpe Ratio, which measures how much return a fund generates for every unit of risk taken. A fund consistently ranking below peers on these measures may not be using risk efficiently.

Over time, investors should expect a fund that takes higher risks to generate significantly better returns. If the scheme is exposing investors to larger drawdowns and greater volatility while delivering benchmark-like or below-average performance, it may require consideration.