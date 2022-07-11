When should you open an NRO account?

Interest income from NRE accounts (savings and fixed deposits) is exempt from income tax in India, provided the individual qualifies as a “person resident outside India" or is a person who has been permitted by the Reserve Bank of India to maintain NRE account. Any interest income earned from NRO account will be taxable in India—but subject to lower tax rate, if Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (‘DTAA’) benefit is available. Thus, you are required to convert your existing bank accounts to NRO (saving and fixed deposits) account. Public Provident Fund Account may be continued till its maturity on non-repatriation basis i.e. funds cannot be remitted outside India and the account will not be allowed to be extended or continued beyond maturity.