When should you pay income tax on profits made in stocks?

One is generally required to pay tax only if the total income from all the sources, after various deductions, exceeds the basic exemption limit which is ₹2.50 lakh. In case of profits made on listed shares which are sold on stock exchanges after one year, each tax payer is entitled for an additional basic exemption of ₹one lakh in addition to the basic exemption applicable. Based on the discussion it must become clear to you that you need not worry about, either filing the ITR or paying taxes, as long as you do not sell your investments in shares.