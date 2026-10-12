When should you switch your financial advisor? 5 warning signs investors should watch for

Choosing a financial advisor is only the first step in managing your money. As an investor’s income, financial goals and responsibilities change, the advice they receive must evolve too. But if conversations increasingly revolve around buying new financial products rather than reviewing existing investments, it may be time to reassess the relationship.

A financial advisor should help investors make informed decisions based on their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon. The relationship should also involve regular portfolio reviews, clear explanations of recommendations and transparency about costs. When these elements are consistently missing, investors may need to consider whether their advisor is still serving their interests.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital Ltd, identifies five warning signs investors should watch for: conversations dominated by new products, recommendations without adequate explanations, irregular portfolio reviews, unclear costs and poor communication.

“A good advisor relationship should get more valuable with time. The longer an advisor knows you, the more relevant and meaningful your conversations should become,” Bajaj said.

1. Your advisor focuses more on products than your goals An advisor repeatedly recommending new mutual fund schemes, insurance policies or other financial products without first reviewing the existing portfolio should prompt investors to ask questions.

New investments may sometimes be appropriate, but the recommendation should be based on the investor’s overall financial position, rather than the availability of a new product.

“Before suggesting something new, a good advisor should first understand what you already own, what each investment is meant to do for you, and whether anything needs to change,” Bajaj said.

Investors should ask how a proposed investment fits into their existing portfolio, what purpose it serves and whether it addresses a specific financial need. They should also understand the associated costs and risks before committing money.

2. Recommendations come without clear explanations Investors should understand why an advisor is recommending a particular investment or financial product. If recommendations are made without explaining their suitability, risks, costs or role in the portfolio, it becomes difficult to make informed decisions.

An advisor should be able to explain how a recommendation relates to the investor’s financial goals and risk appetite. Investors should also feel comfortable questioning the advice they receive.

Bajaj considers unclear recommendations and a reluctance to answer questions among the warning signs that investors should watch for. If an advisor repeatedly fails to provide satisfactory explanations, investors should reassess whether the relationship is working for them.

3. Your portfolio is not reviewed as your life changes Financial plans need to evolve as investors move through different life stages. Starting a family, changing jobs, taking a home loan or approaching retirement can change how much money a person needs, how much they can invest and the risks they can afford to take.

If an advisor continues to follow an old investment strategy without discussing these changes, the plan may no longer reflect the investor’s circumstances.

“Maybe your goals have evolved, but nobody has revisited your investment approach. Or your income or comfort with risk has changed, and it never came up in discussion,” Bajaj said.

Regular conversations should help investors reassess their priorities and determine whether their investment strategy still suits their financial position. A review should also consider whether the existing portfolio remains appropriate, rather than automatically leading to new purchases.

4. Fees, commissions and incentives are not explained clearly Investors should have a clear understanding of what they pay for financial advice and how their advisor is remunerated. This includes applicable advisory fees, commissions, product-related charges and relevant incentives or conflicts of interest.

The remuneration structure can differ across financial services and distribution models. What matters is that investors understand the applicable costs and disclosures before making a decision.

“You should have a clear picture of what your financial decisions cost and how your advisor is paid,” Bajaj said.

If an advisor is vague about charges or does not adequately explain relevant conflicts of interest, investors should seek clarification before proceeding with a recommendation.

5. You cannot have an open conversation with your advisor A financial advisor relationship requires trust and communication. Investors should be able to ask questions, seek clarification and raise concerns without feeling uncomfortable.

If an advisor repeatedly gives evasive answers, dismisses concerns or fails to explain decisions, investors may struggle to assess whether the advice is suitable for them.

Bajaj said investors should pay attention to situations in which they hesitate to ask questions or do not receive straight answers. A relationship that does not allow open discussion can make it harder for investors to understand their investments and make confident decisions.

When should you actually switch? Not every disappointing interaction or unsuitable recommendation warrants an immediate change. Bajaj cautioned that a single instance does not necessarily mean an investor should walk away.

Instead, investors should first raise their concerns and give the advisor an opportunity to address them. If the same problems continue despite these discussions, reassessing the relationship may be appropriate.

Before making a switch, investors should also ensure they understand their existing holdings, investment objectives, costs and any implications of changing products or service providers. The objective should be to secure advice that remains relevant to their financial needs, not to move investments simply because another advisor is recommending something new.