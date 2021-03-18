When switching to direct funds, keep taxation in mind

"Every financial year, there is no long-term capital gains up to ₹1 lakh in equities. If an investor sells stocks and equity mutual funds where the profit is ₹1 lakh, he or she won't need to pay tax. Therefore, when switching from regular to direct plans, an investor should withdraw units in such a way that the gains are below ₹1 lakh," said Malhar Majumder, a Kolkata-based mutual fund distributor and partner, Positive Vibes Consulting and Advisory.