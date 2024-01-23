When the economy is an expressway: secure your ride with airbags, seat belts
There is no need to add riskier assets to your portfolio if it is giving better returns.
We generally use the phrase ‘high risk, high return’ and sometimes, by interchanging the sequence, ‘high return, high risk’. The complete phrase here could be: To increase the portfolio return by a certain amount, one may need to take additional risk. That is termed as risk premiums. A risk premium is the investment return that an asset is expected to yield in excess of the risk-free rate of return. An asset’s risk premium is a form of compensation for investors, representing payment to investors for tolerating the extra risk in a given investment over that of a risk-free asset.