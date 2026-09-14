When to ignore personal finance advice, however convincing it sounds: 5 checks to run before investing your savings

Your friend, Aadil, takes a pill to control his blood pressure. But that medicine cannot treat your cold. Personal finance advice needs the same careful approach before you follow someone else's example.

Srikanth Matrubai QPFP®️, founder and CEO of SRIKAVI WEALTH, explained this comparison while speaking to Mint. He warned against investing simply because another person claims impressive returns.

Your colleague, Ranjana, shows you a screenshot of her portfolio. It shows a 39% return. That can quickly make an investment look attractive. However, that screenshot does not reveal whether the investment suits your circumstances. Matrubai suggested 5 checks to run before investing your savings in any such opportunity.

Understand where your money goes First, find out what you are buying and how it works. If investing in a company, understand what it produces or sells. For a fund, check where it invests and what kind of assets it holds.

Matrubai suggests explaining the investment to a Class 10 student without complicated terms. If you cannot do that, reconsider investing until you fully understand it.

“As Warren Buffett, the world’s most successful investor, said, ‘If you don’t understand, don’t invest’,” Matrubai said.

Avoid copying someone else's investments Your friend's financial situation may be different from yours. They might have inherited property, no loans and nobody depending on their income. You could have a home loan and two young children.

These differences affect how much financial risk each person can handle. An investment suitable for your friend may be unsuitable for you.

Look beyond yesterday's returns Strong past returns can make an investment seem more dependable than it is. However, different investments experience periods of rising and falling prices.

Matrubai cites gold, describing a correction after its January 2026 peak. His broader warning was against entering after much of the rise has already happened.

Ask whether the recommendation relies mainly on earlier gains. Past performance cannot guarantee similar returns in the future.

“Even the supposedly super safe gold, too, is going through a correction since hitting a lifetime high in January 2026. Those who entered in January 2026 are still trapped as the juice had already been squeezed out,” he said.

Question the seller's motive Consider why someone is trying hard to convince you. They could be looking to sell an investment they no longer want.

Your purchase might help them exit while leaving you exposed to the risk. Matrubai urges investors to avoid opportunities promoted through excessive excitement and publicity.

“Remember, whenever anything is hyped as a Weekend Movie Blockbuster, it is surely an AVOID,” he added.

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Resist artificial deadlines Be cautious when someone insists an opportunity will disappear unless you act immediately. Claims such as limited availability can create fear of missing out.

According to Matrubai, investing requires thought, rather than pressure or hurried decisions. Genuine opportunities to build wealth rarely depend on accepting a sudden deadline.

Greed and manufactured panic can push families into damaging choices. Saying no, or asking for time, can help protect your savings.