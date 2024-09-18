When should you sell your mutual fund investments? Experts weigh in.

According to Batra, if a mutual fund seems to be underperforming, it’s important to compare its performance to other funds with the same investment style to understand the cause. For instance, growth funds may have underperformed recently due to rate hikes, as growth stocks typically lag value stocks when interest rates are high. However, this underperformance could reverse when market conditions shift, such as with the upcoming rate cuts. Batra said temporary underperformance owing to external factors may not justify selling, but structural issues related to the fund manager or investment style could be a reason to exit a fund.