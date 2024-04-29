While Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are anxious over not receiving the interest in their accounts for the last financial year, the standard response given by the retirement fund body does not allay their concerns either. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lately, a number of subscribers have been enquiring on ‘X’ platform about the timeline of crediting of interest for FY 2022-23.

In response to most of these queries, EPFO has given a standard reply that reads: "Dear member, The process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest."

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the interest rate for the financial year 2023-24, setting it at 8.25%, up from the previous year's rate of 8.15%. This decision impacts millions of EPF members across the country.

What is the EPF interest credit status for FY 2022-23? As of March 2024, the interest for the financial year 2022-23 has been credited to 28.17 crore EPF member accounts. As per a recent social media update by the EPFO, “Dear member, the interest for Financial Year 2022-23 has been provided to 28.17 crore members accounts of EPFO as on date. Member may please check their EPF passbook."

How to check if EPF interest is credited? 1. Umang App Download the Umang App and login to access your EPF passbook on your mobile phone. 2. EPF Website Visit the EPF India website and go to the "For Employees" section.

Under the "Services" section, click on "Member Passbook".

Enter your UAN, password, and captcha to sign in.

Your passbook will be available within 6 hours of registration on the unified member portal. 3. SMS Service Send the message "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899 to avail the service on SMS. You can check the account status in any of the 9 regional languages. 4. Missed Call Service Access passbook details by giving a missed call from your registered mobile number to 9966044425.

