When Will I Retire? How About Never

Unlike professions or trades where someone may retire because they can no longer perform their physical duties, they can no longer handle the accumulated stress, or there are young people coming up through the ranks to replace them, a priest can perform his duties at a high level into his 80s or in some cases his 90s. Even at our “retirement houses," the guys are constantly being called upon to fill in for a priest who’s sick, or cover a parish for a pastor so he can take some vacation days. And despite the fact that at some parishes people have opted out of attending Mass in favor of watching online, there is no possibility, at least at this point, of robots replacing priests in terms of administering the sacraments.