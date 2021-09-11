When you should book profit in your mutual fund portfolio?

Speaking on the ideal time when one should book profit in one's mutual fund portfolio; Vinit Khandare, CEO & Founder at MyFundBazaar India Private Limited said, "There are different times when you can book profit in your mutual fund portfolio. However, most ideal time for mutual fund profit booking is when you have achieved your goal-based planning, you can accordingly book your profit. In other scenario, if your portfolio balancing is essential you can certainly book a profit, which means in case you have a higher debt portfolio compared to equity then you can shift a part of it into equity or if your equities are overvalued in certain markets like of the current times then you can balance it with debt. Additionally, another reason where you can book your profits is when it’s your last resort and in case of emergencies as mutual funds provides you fastest liquidity compared to other asset classes."

