Where are mutual funds investing your money? These stocks saw the biggest buying in September 2026. Check full list

Mutual funds bought shares worth thousands of crores in September 2026. Reliance Industries, Swiggy and Gland Pharma led purchases across large-, mid- and small-cap categories. Check the top five stocks in each segment, according to Value Research.

Kirti Jha
Published27 Oct 2026, 08:43 PM IST
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Among mid-cap companies, Swiggy attracted the highest buying, with mutual funds purchasing shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,241 crore during September. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose.)
Among mid-cap companies, Swiggy attracted the highest buying, with mutual funds purchasing shares worth ₹3,241 crore during September. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose.)

Indian mutual funds invested heavily in select large-, mid- and small-cap stocks in September 2026, with Reliance Industries, Swiggy and Gland Pharma emerging as the biggest purchases in their respective categories.

An analysis by Value Research, based on the August and September 2026 portfolio disclosures of actively managed mutual funds, reveals where fund managers increased their investments during the month.

Banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals and technology-related businesses featured prominently among the stocks attracting significant buying.

Large-cap stocks: Reliance Industries leads with 4,605 crore buying

Reliance Industries emerged as the most purchased large-cap stock in September, with mutual funds buying shares worth 4,605 crore. The total value of their holdings in the company stood at 99,267 crore at the end of the month.

NSE secured the second position, attracting purchases worth 3,171 crore, followed closely by HDFC Bank, where mutual funds bought shares worth 3,142 crore.

ICICI Bank was another major beneficiary, recording purchases worth 2,689 crore. Despite ranking fourth in fresh purchases, it had the highest total mutual fund holdings among these five stocks at 1,96,008 crore.

Bajaj Finance completed the top five, with purchases worth 1,986 crore.

Top five large-cap stocks purchased in September 2026

Stock

Shares bought ( crore)

Total holdings ( crore)

Reliance Industries4,60599,267
NSE3,1713,171
HDFC Bank3,1421,94,836
ICICI Bank2,6891,96,008
Bajaj Finance1,98640,581
Source: Value Research

Mid-cap stocks: Swiggy attracts 3,241 crore investment

Among mid-cap companies, Swiggy attracted the highest buying, with mutual funds purchasing shares worth 3,241 crore during September.

The total value of mutual fund holdings in the food delivery company stood at 19,503 crore at the end of the month.

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, ranked second with purchases worth 1,472 crore, followed by Lenskart Solutions at 1,256 crore.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) attracted investments worth 1,101 crore, while Zydus Lifesciences completed the top five with purchases worth 1,021 crore.

The presence of Swiggy, PB Fintech and Lenskart among the biggest purchases indicates that digital consumer businesses attracted substantial mutual fund buying during September.

Top five mid-cap stocks purchased in September 2026

Stock

Shares bought ( crore)

Total holdings ( crore)

Swiggy3,24119,503
PB Fintech1,47217,167
Lenskart Solutions1,25618,738
MCX1,10126,081
Zydus Lifesciences1,0217,206
Source: Value Research

Small-cap stocks: Gland Pharma tops the list with 1,849 crore purchases

Gland Pharma emerged as the most purchased small-cap stock in September, with mutual funds buying shares worth 1,849 crore.

The total value of mutual fund holdings in the pharmaceutical company reached 13,719 crore.

Aditya Infotech ranked second, attracting purchases worth 1,212 crore, followed by Pearl Global Industries at 1,113 crore.

Pine Labs secured the fourth position with purchases worth 904 crore, while EPL completed the top five with 841 crore.

Notably, mutual funds' September purchases in Pearl Global Industries represented nearly half the value of their total holdings in the company at the end of the month.

Top five small-cap stocks purchased in September 2026

Stock

Shares bought ( crore)

Total holdings ( crore)

Gland Pharma1,84913,719
Aditya Infotech1,2126,300
Pearl Global Industries1,1132,232
Pine Labs9045,164
EPL8411,346
Source: Value Research

Should investors follow mutual fund buying trends?

The September portfolio data provides insights into where professional fund managers increased their exposure. However, substantial mutual fund buying does not necessarily mean a stock will deliver higher returns.

Investors should also distinguish between the value of shares purchased during a month and the total value of holdings.

Fund managers make investment decisions based on several factors, including company valuations, earnings expectations, portfolio diversification and the investment objectives of individual schemes.

Retail investors should therefore avoid buying stocks solely because mutual funds have increased their exposure. Instead, they should consider the company's financial performance, valuation, business outlook and their own investment horizon before making investment decisions.

The analysis covers equity assets of actively managed mutual funds, excluding passive schemes. Figures are based on August and September 2026 portfolio disclosures, with the value of shares purchased calculated using month-end stock prices.

About the Author

Kirti jha

Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.

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