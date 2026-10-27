Where are mutual funds investing your money? These stocks saw the biggest buying in September 2026. Check full list

Indian mutual funds invested heavily in select large-, mid- and small-cap stocks in September 2026, with Reliance Industries, Swiggy and Gland Pharma emerging as the biggest purchases in their respective categories.
An analysis by Value Research, based on the August and September 2026 portfolio disclosures of actively managed mutual funds, reveals where fund managers increased their investments during the month.
Banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals and technology-related businesses featured prominently among the stocks attracting significant buying.
Reliance Industries emerged as the most purchased large-cap stock in September, with mutual funds buying shares worth ₹4,605 crore. The total value of their holdings in the company stood at ₹99,267 crore at the end of the month.
NSE secured the second position, attracting purchases worth ₹3,171 crore, followed closely by HDFC Bank, where mutual funds bought shares worth ₹3,142 crore.
ICICI Bank was another major beneficiary, recording purchases worth ₹2,689 crore. Despite ranking fourth in fresh purchases, it had the highest total mutual fund holdings among these five stocks at ₹1,96,008 crore.
Bajaj Finance completed the top five, with purchases worth ₹1,986 crore.
Stock
Shares bought ( ₹ crore)
Total holdings ( ₹ crore)
|Reliance Industries
|4,605
|99,267
|NSE
|3,171
|3,171
|HDFC Bank
|3,142
|1,94,836
|ICICI Bank
|2,689
|1,96,008
|Bajaj Finance
|1,986
|40,581
|Source: Value Research
Among mid-cap companies, Swiggy attracted the highest buying, with mutual funds purchasing shares worth ₹3,241 crore during September.
The total value of mutual fund holdings in the food delivery company stood at ₹19,503 crore at the end of the month.
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, ranked second with purchases worth ₹1,472 crore, followed by Lenskart Solutions at ₹1,256 crore.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) attracted investments worth ₹1,101 crore, while Zydus Lifesciences completed the top five with purchases worth ₹1,021 crore.
The presence of Swiggy, PB Fintech and Lenskart among the biggest purchases indicates that digital consumer businesses attracted substantial mutual fund buying during September.
Stock
Shares bought ( ₹ crore)
Total holdings ( ₹ crore)
|Swiggy
|3,241
|19,503
|PB Fintech
|1,472
|17,167
|Lenskart Solutions
|1,256
|18,738
|MCX
|1,101
|26,081
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1,021
|7,206
|Source: Value Research
Gland Pharma emerged as the most purchased small-cap stock in September, with mutual funds buying shares worth ₹1,849 crore.
The total value of mutual fund holdings in the pharmaceutical company reached ₹13,719 crore.
Aditya Infotech ranked second, attracting purchases worth ₹1,212 crore, followed by Pearl Global Industries at ₹1,113 crore.
Pine Labs secured the fourth position with purchases worth ₹904 crore, while EPL completed the top five with ₹841 crore.
Notably, mutual funds' September purchases in Pearl Global Industries represented nearly half the value of their total holdings in the company at the end of the month.
Stock
Shares bought ( ₹ crore)
Total holdings ( ₹ crore)
|Gland Pharma
|1,849
|13,719
|Aditya Infotech
|1,212
|6,300
|Pearl Global Industries
|1,113
|2,232
|Pine Labs
|904
|5,164
|EPL
|841
|1,346
|Source: Value Research
The September portfolio data provides insights into where professional fund managers increased their exposure. However, substantial mutual fund buying does not necessarily mean a stock will deliver higher returns.
Investors should also distinguish between the value of shares purchased during a month and the total value of holdings.
Fund managers make investment decisions based on several factors, including company valuations, earnings expectations, portfolio diversification and the investment objectives of individual schemes.
Retail investors should therefore avoid buying stocks solely because mutual funds have increased their exposure. Instead, they should consider the company's financial performance, valuation, business outlook and their own investment horizon before making investment decisions.
The analysis covers equity assets of actively managed mutual funds, excluding passive schemes. Figures are based on August and September 2026 portfolio disclosures, with the value of shares purchased calculated using month-end stock prices.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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