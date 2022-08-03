Where do I invest SIP of 25,000 for the next decade?

Let us start with how much corpus you would need for your retirement. Your present monthly expenses of ₹40,000 would work out to approximately ₹1.36 lakh considering inflation of 6% per annum (p.a.) at the time of your retirement i.e after 21 years. So, you will need a retirement corpus of ₹3.09 crore to ensure a monthly withdrawal of ₹1.36 lakh. You should also add some expenses like healthcare, travel and higher health insurance premium while evaluating retirement needs.

