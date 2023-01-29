Where does India stand in the world in comparison of individual tax rates?

Union Budget 2014-15 raised the basic exemption limit from INR 200,000 to INR 250,000. This was also the same year when the deduction limit under section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) was raised from INR 100,000 to INR 150,000. Section 80C of the Act allows a deduction for several expenses/investments such as Employee Provident Fund contributions, tuition fees for children, life insurance premium payments, etc. which are basic and quite popular among individual taxpayers. Hence, a substantial period has lapsed since the basic exemption limits and section 80C deduction limits have been re-assessed.