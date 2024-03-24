Where does your money really come from?

One of the most common errors we make is visualising our income as arriving from a distant source like our organisation. We put a ‘psychological distance’, a gap between our income and ourselves. Sarah Newcomb, in her book Loaded highlights this phenomenon, which might resonate with those who perceive their income originating externally. “Our money doesn’t simply flow from our ‘jobs’ or ‘professions’; it emanates from our unique skills and talents." James Grubman, a psychologist and a financial expert who had spent several years counselling people through challenges of managing great wealth, stresses that those who sustain wealth transition from considering money in terms of income to viewing it as ‘assets’. Your skills and talents are the true generators of income. When you lend your skilled labour to your employer— your time, energy, and intelligence— this amalgamation creates value. Moreover, possessing specialized knowledge or experience amplifies the value of your assets, offering substantial potential for income generation.