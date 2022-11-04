Where should I invest 1 lakh to earn best returns in a short time

We would advise you to stop your SIPs in Mirae asset healthcare fund as we would not suggest using a sectoral fund in a portfolio. You could instead consider investing in an index fund. You could also consider stopping your SIPs into the ABSL tax saver fund & consolidate those funds into the Axis long term-equity fund. From a longer-term perspective, in order to get an international fund that is more diversified, you could consider stopping SIPs into the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 fund and invest in HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of funds instead. For the additional ₹7,000, you could consider a medium-term debt fund like SBI magnum medium duration fund. Assuming that you have accounted for inflation in your goals and you step-up your SIP by 6% every year as your income goes up, you are likely to reach your first goal comfortably but you may face a shortfall in your second goal as the gap between the first and second goal is six years only. Thus, we advise you to increase your SIP from ₹34,000 to ₹40,000 per month as this should enable you to achieve your second and third goals within the timeframe.