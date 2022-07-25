Where should I invest for 10-12 years for my child’s future?

While making investment decisions, it is important to understand the risk one can take, the goal, and the investment’s horizon. Since the investment horizon is long (more than ten years) and it is for children’s future, you can have an aggressive risk profile. You can plan to build an equity-oriented portfolio with a healthy mix of funds from the Large & Mid Cap, Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap category as equity as an asset class has the potential to deliver the best return in the long run. However, solution-oriented funds are available by various fund houses with a lock-in provision of 5 years. These funds have certain exposure in fixed income securities, which may dent the performance in the long run. So, building a pure equity-oriented portfolio in open-ended schemes is advisable. You can think of equally divided the investible corpus/monthly SIPs in HDFC Large & Mid Cap, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund and Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund. This way your portfolio will be diversified across the category, geography and AMCs. However, if investment is made through a lump sum, it should be through the STP route in suggested schemes over 10-12 months.

