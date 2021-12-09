Where should I invest in order to meet my long-term goals?

Investment planning is first about arithmetic and then about asset allocation and portfolio design. In your case, you have two goals—one likely to come up in 10-12 years and the other in about 25 years. For the education goal, I would suggest you create a separate portfolio of investments. If you invest ₹7,000 a month in this separate SIP portfolio, you would have close to ₹18 lakh available at the time of your need (assuming an annualized 12% return). For this portfolio, you can invest in a similar set of funds (without the gold). You can go for Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund and HDFC Index Fund for that portfolio.