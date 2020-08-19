I am a 28-year-old businessman. I started investing in mutual funds three years ago. I am investing in Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund and SBI Small Cap Fund. Present value of my investments is ₹23 lakh. I can invest ₹25 lakh more every year. I want to build a corpus of ₹100 crore before I retire . Is it possible to do it with mutual funds? How should I invest and where?

--Varun T.

By Chokkalingam Palaniappan, Director, Prakala Wealth Management

Glad to see that you have a 10 digit figure in your goal. You are young and definitely you have every chance of realizing your goal just before your retirement. Let us assume your retirement age to be 60. That means you have 32 years to achieve your goal. Mutual funds are one of the best avenues to generate long term wealth. Currently you are investing ₹2 lakh per month. Increase the same by another 2 lakh – i.e., invest ₹4 lakh per month. Assuming a moderate return of 10% per annum, you will have about 96.55 crore when you turn 60. Your current investment of ₹23 lakh would have grown to ₹5.57 crore. Together you will have ₹102.12 crore in 32 years.

To achieve this you have to invest in a mixture of equity oriented funds such as small, mid and large cap. Alternatively, you may just go with large & mid cap funds and/or multi cap funds.

Currently, you are investing in a multi cap and a small cap fund. If you want to keep things simple, you may go ahead with large & mid cap or multi cap funds alone as said earlier. Review the funds once in a year. Since, you are marching towards a bigger goal, review your asset allocation seven to 10 years ahead of reaching the goal. If you reach the targeted amount much earlier, do not shy away from moving to debt funds.

(Views are as expressed by the financial planner.)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated