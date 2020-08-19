Where should I invest to create a corpus of 100 crore in 30 years?

Glad to see that you have a 10 digit figure in your goal. You are young and definitely you have every chance of realizing your goal just before your retirement. Let us assume your retirement age to be 60. That means you have 32 years to achieve your goal. Mutual funds are one of the best avenues to generate long term wealth. Currently you are investing ₹2 lakh per month. Increase the same by another 2 lakh – i.e., invest ₹4 lakh per month. Assuming a moderate return of 10% per annum, you will have about 96.55 crore when you turn 60. Your current investment of ₹23 lakh would have grown to ₹5.57 crore. Together you will have ₹102.12 crore in 32 years.