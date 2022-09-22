Where should I invest to create a retirement corpus of ₹10 crore?2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 11:32 PM IST
- The Edelweiss US Technology equity FOF is appropriate for high-risk investors as it is a sector fund
I am 27 years old and earn ₹1 lakh per month. Please find below the investments and payments I do every month. Every year, I invest ₹1.5 lakh in PPF and ₹50,000 in NPS. I pay ₹22,000 premium per annum for a sum assured of ₹5 lakh. My mutual fund investments include ₹8,000 in Aggressive super fund (managed by phonepe), ₹7,000 each in Tata equity P/E fund and Aditya Birla sun life liquid Fund, ₹5,000 each in Edelweiss US technology equity FoF direct growth, Axis long term equity direct plan growth and ICICI prudential India opportunities fund growth . I also pay an EMI of ₹5,237 per month.