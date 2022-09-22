Where should I invest to create a retirement corpus of 10 crore?

Considering an average MBA salary of about ₹9 lakh per annum( this varies significantly from business school to business school) and a 10-year loan period, you should be able to pay off your loan amount. By paying it off early and investing a significant portion of the leftover salary post EMI, you should be on the path of financial security after that. It will be crucial to control your expenses, and be disciplined with your savings and investments to get to your financial goals.