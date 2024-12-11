Where should investors park their debt funds after RBI's policy move

From a structural perspective, for investors with long-term horizons, India's steadily improving macroeconomic backdrop, an inflation-focused central bank, and a fiscally disciplined government suggest a continued secular decline in interest rates over the next 5–10 years. In such an environment, reinvestment risk poses the greatest challenge for those relying on short-maturity debt instruments. Consequently, maintaining an allocation to longer-maturity G-Secs and corporate bonds should be a core component of any long-term debt portfolio.