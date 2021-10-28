To prepare for the anticipated fall, the investors should keep 5-10 percent cash with them. As some investors are cautious about major selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), Chokkalingam allays the fear when he says that this would not happen because any major selling will be harmful to the institutional investors since this would cause a fall in the value of Indian rupee, eroding the worth of their own portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}