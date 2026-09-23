Where should your emergency fund go? What to know before choosing an FD, savings account or debt fund

An emergency fund is meant to protect you when an unexpected expense arises, whether it is a medical bill, job loss or a large unplanned payment. Since this money may be needed at short notice, the priority should be easy access and stability rather than simply chasing the highest possible return.

However, keeping the entire corpus in one place may not always be necessary. Investors can consider different options depending on how quickly they may need the money, said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

Keep the first layer easily accessible “The most important thing is to keep emergency money separate from day-to-day cash and park it in options that are low-risk, stable and highly liquid,” said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

A high-yield savings account or sweep-in fixed deposit can form the core of an emergency corpus, while liquid and short-term debt mutual funds can be considered as a supplementary layer for expenses that may arise over the next few months or years, she said.

The idea is to avoid having to sell investments or borrow money when an emergency strikes. Returns, therefore, should not be the primary consideration for the portion of money that may be needed immediately.

Debt funds can offer flexibility, but aren't risk-free Debt mutual funds invest primarily in fixed-income securities such as bonds and other debt instruments. They are generally more stable than equity mutual funds, but their returns remain market-linked and can vary with market conditions.

“Investors should consider their investment goal, horizon, liquidity needs, tax implications and risk tolerance rather than compare the two solely on their returns,” Agarwal said.

This distinction is important for an emergency corpus. An investor may be willing to accept some variation in returns for money that is unlikely to be needed immediately, but that may not be appropriate for the portion required at very short notice.

FD offers certainty, but comes with restrictions An FD provides a fixed interest rate for the chosen tenure, making its returns more predictable than those of a debt fund. But accessing the money before maturity can have consequences.

“An FD held till maturity provides the agreed interest and principal, but premature withdrawal may attract a penalty, resulting in lower interest payout depending on the bank’s terms,” Agarwal said.

Debt funds, on the other hand, generally allow investors to redeem only the amount they need while the remaining investment continues to stay invested, subject to applicable exit loads and redemption timelines, she said.

Debt funds are also not entirely risk-free. Their returns can be affected by interest-rate movements and the credit quality of the underlying securities, with the impact varying across fund categories.

FDs have their own limitations. Although their returns are predictable, investors face inflation and reinvestment risks, particularly when a deposit matures and prevailing interest rates are lower.