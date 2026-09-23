Where should your emergency fund go? What to know before choosing an FD, savings account or debt fund

An emergency fund is meant to protect you when an unexpected expense arises, whether it is a medical bill, job loss or a large unplanned payment. Since this money may be needed at short notice, the priority should be easy access and stability rather than simply chasing the highest possible return.
However, keeping the entire corpus in one place may not always be necessary. Investors can consider different options depending on how quickly they may need the money, said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.
“The most important thing is to keep emergency money separate from day-to-day cash and park it in options that are low-risk, stable and highly liquid,” said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.
A high-yield savings account or sweep-in fixed deposit can form the core of an emergency corpus, while liquid and short-term debt mutual funds can be considered as a supplementary layer for expenses that may arise over the next few months or years, she said.
The idea is to avoid having to sell investments or borrow money when an emergency strikes. Returns, therefore, should not be the primary consideration for the portion of money that may be needed immediately.
Debt mutual funds invest primarily in fixed-income securities such as bonds and other debt instruments. They are generally more stable than equity mutual funds, but their returns remain market-linked and can vary with market conditions.
“Investors should consider their investment goal, horizon, liquidity needs, tax implications and risk tolerance rather than compare the two solely on their returns,” Agarwal said.
This distinction is important for an emergency corpus. An investor may be willing to accept some variation in returns for money that is unlikely to be needed immediately, but that may not be appropriate for the portion required at very short notice.
An FD provides a fixed interest rate for the chosen tenure, making its returns more predictable than those of a debt fund. But accessing the money before maturity can have consequences.
“An FD held till maturity provides the agreed interest and principal, but premature withdrawal may attract a penalty, resulting in lower interest payout depending on the bank’s terms,” Agarwal said.
Debt funds, on the other hand, generally allow investors to redeem only the amount they need while the remaining investment continues to stay invested, subject to applicable exit loads and redemption timelines, she said.
Debt funds are also not entirely risk-free. Their returns can be affected by interest-rate movements and the credit quality of the underlying securities, with the impact varying across fund categories.
FDs have their own limitations. Although their returns are predictable, investors face inflation and reinvestment risks, particularly when a deposit matures and prevailing interest rates are lower.
For an emergency fund, therefore, the choice should not be based simply on which option offers a higher return. Liquidity, access to money, return certainty, investment horizon and risk should determine where different portions of the emergency corpus are kept.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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