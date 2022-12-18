Where the Indian market is headed in 2023 amid geopolitical shocks

Nilesh Shah, who heads Kotak Asset Management, (which manages mutual fund investor assets of ₹2.8 trillion), says, “Outlook for 2023 remains one of cautious optimism. Our markets had to withstand a lot of volatility and global events. All those events are still playing out. The Russia-Ukraine situation has not yet been resolved. The US Fed’s war on inflation is not yet over. Oil prices can spike either because of cartelization or because of geopolitical events. Globally, the growth scenario is looking very gloomy because of expected fiscal and monetary tightening policies next year. Equity markets will be volatile and the returns could be similar to that of debt funds."

